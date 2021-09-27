Uttarakhand's local artists hired in Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte's film 'Forensic'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Forensic' have hired Uttarakhand-based local artists in their film.

The team has employed local artists from the hilly state where the film is currently being shot to help them earn bread and butter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about it, director Vishal Furia said, "As a filmmaker, I have always desired to see to it that a movie should be true to the area it is set in. Our story emerges from the hills; the locale is a crucial part of our communication and so we were quite sure that we want to highlight the local flavours through its residents there."

He added, "The people there have been amazing and welcoming and it was great to give something back, to have them be a part of what we're making here. I am amazed at the talent of local artists and they bring to the film the pahadi feel which has only enhanced it."

'Forensic' is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.,& Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.