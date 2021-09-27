STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Uttarakhand's local artists hired in Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte's film 'Forensic'

'Forensic' is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.,& Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Published: 27th September 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Radhika Apte with Vikrant Massey at the sets of 'Forensic' (Photo | Radhika Apte, Instagram)

Radhika Apte with Vikrant Massey at the sets of 'Forensic' (Photo | Radhika Apte, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey-starrer 'Forensic' have hired Uttarakhand-based local artists in their film.

The team has employed local artists from the hilly state where the film is currently being shot to help them earn bread and butter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about it, director Vishal Furia said, "As a filmmaker, I have always desired to see to it that a movie should be true to the area it is set in. Our story emerges from the hills; the locale is a crucial part of our communication and so we were quite sure that we want to highlight the local flavours through its residents there."

He added, "The people there have been amazing and welcoming and it was great to give something back, to have them be a part of what we're making here. I am amazed at the talent of local artists and they bring to the film the pahadi feel which has only enhanced it."

'Forensic' is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.,& Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikrant Massey Radhika Apte Forensic
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp