WATCH | Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham', starring Vicky Kaushal, drops official teaser

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940.

Published: 27th September 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Sardar Udham'.

A still from 'Sardar Udham'. (Photo | YouTube screenshot)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Monday, September 27, 2021, announced that Shoojit Sircar's upcoming directorial "Sardar Udham", starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, will premiere on October 16.

Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the upcoming film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

The makers revealed the release date in the teaser of the movie, produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.

The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kaushal shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram page.

"On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I'm proud to bring to you the story of his ally- Sardar Udham Singh- one man, many aliases, one mission," the actor wrote in the caption.

Billed as "an intriguing and engrossing tale of a patriot with many aliases but with a single mission in life - to avenge India's most gruesome tragedy," "Sardar Udham" also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar.

The Amazon original movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

WATCH TEASER HERE:

