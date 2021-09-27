We are genetically coordinated: Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan

By ANI

MUMBAI: Work can be fun, especially with someone you have known your whole life. For siblings, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan, getting opportunities to work with each other always act as the cherry on the cake.

In a recent conversation with ANI, the ace dancers, who are currently judging Zee Cafe's 'Dance With Me Season 2', shared their experience of working together.

"We lived under the same roof and grew up together...we have had different interests... Shakti di completely moved into the dance field whereas I started doing acting. However, it's the dance that is an integral part of our lives. It has made us much closer," Mukti said.

Speaking about her bond with Mukti, Shakti quipped about being "genetically coordinated" with her.

"We are genetically coordinated. We complement each other very well. It's always amazing to collaborate with Mukti. When we work together we always try our best to make it fun. While shooting for 'Dance With Me', we pulled off each other's legs, we revealed our childhood secrets and whatnot," she shared.

Mukti also believes that she coordinates well with her elder sister.

"The bond we share is always complementing each other.... Sometimes one person can be dull and the other one quite energetic... but in our case, nothing has ever happened like that. I guess it's in our DNA to be coordinated with each other," Mukti laughed.