STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

We are genetically coordinated: Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan

In a recent conversation with ANI, the ace dancers, who are currently judging Zee Cafe's 'Dance With Me Season 2', shared their experience of working together.

Published: 27th September 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dance choreographer Shakti Mohan

Dance choreographer Shakti Mohan

By ANI

MUMBAI: Work can be fun, especially with someone you have known your whole life. For siblings, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan, getting opportunities to work with each other always act as the cherry on the cake.

In a recent conversation with ANI, the ace dancers, who are currently judging Zee Cafe's 'Dance With Me Season 2', shared their experience of working together.

"We lived under the same roof and grew up together...we have had different interests... Shakti di completely moved into the dance field whereas I started doing acting. However, it's the dance that is an integral part of our lives. It has made us much closer," Mukti said.

Speaking about her bond with Mukti, Shakti quipped about being "genetically coordinated" with her.

"We are genetically coordinated. We complement each other very well. It's always amazing to collaborate with Mukti. When we work together we always try our best to make it fun. While shooting for 'Dance With Me', we pulled off each other's legs, we revealed our childhood secrets and whatnot," she shared.

Mukti also believes that she coordinates well with her elder sister.

"The bond we share is always complementing each other.... Sometimes one person can be dull and the other one quite energetic... but in our case, nothing has ever happened like that. I guess it's in our DNA to be coordinated with each other," Mukti laughed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shakti mohan Mukti Mohan
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp