New look of Ranbir Kapoor from 'Shamshera' unveiled on his birthday

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Shamshera' which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Published: 28th September 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of actor Ranbir Kapoor's 39th birthday, the makers of his much-awaited film 'Shamshera' treated fans with his look from the project.

In the poster, Ranbir can be seen sporting long hair with a mark on his forehead.

"A legend will rise," the poster read.

The actor's intense look has created curiosity among his fans.

"Killer look....Best gift to his fans on his birthday," a social media user commented. "Can't wait for this movie," another fan wrote.

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Shamshera' also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022.

