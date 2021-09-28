PM Modi greets Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

He called up Mangeshkar, the iconic singer and inspiration for generations of singers who turned 92, in the morning to wish her, officials said.

Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long & healthy life."