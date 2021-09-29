Akshay Kumar and Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' might get an OTT release 

By Express News Service

According to reports, the upcoming film Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will premiere on Netflix. Recently, five of Akshay’s upcoming titles — Sooryavanshi, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj and Ram Setu announced their release dates. However, there was no mention of Atrangi Re, his film with Aanand L. Rai.

When asked about the same, Akshay told a daily that he and Aanand are still deciding if the film should get a theatrical release or premiere on OTT. He later conceded that OTT looks like the medium of choice for this film.

Meanwhile, a separate report has claimed that Atrangi Re will premiere on Netflix. This film is a love story set in two timelines. It marks Dhanush’s return to Hindi cinema six years after Shamitabh.

He has previously worked with Aanand L. Rai in his Bollywood debut, Raanjhanaa (2013). Akshay has also shot Raksha Bandhan with Aanand, which releases on August 11 in 2022. The actor’s biggest title this year, Sooryavanshi, hits theatres on October 22.