Ali Fazal bags Best Actor nomination at Asia Content Awards by Busan International Film Festival

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal has earned a nomination for Best Actor at the Asia Content Awards by the Busan International Film Festival.

As per a statement, Ali bagged the nomination for his role of Ispit Nair in 'Forget Me Not', one of the four films in the 'Ray' anthology on Netflix. Directed by Srijith Mukherji, the story is a modern interpretation of Satyajit Ray's story 'Bipin Chaudhary Ka Smriti Bhram'.

Excited about the awards, the 'Fukrey' star said, "Wow! This was totally unexpected. I am so humbled to receive this nomination and it means a lot to be recognized by ACA. A lot of great content was produced this year in Asia and to land a nomination amongst such an impressive lineup of films and actors is an honour."

The 3rd Asian Contents Awards (ACA) is run by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)'s Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM). The ACA aims to showcase outstanding TV, OTT, and online content from Asia.