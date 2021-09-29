STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brothers who play together stay together: Shah Rukh Khan on his sons Aryan-AbRam's bond

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's reply to his sons Aryan and AbRam's recent picture is winning many hearts.

A day ago, SRK's wife Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account and posted a candid click of Aryan and AbRam bonding over video games. In the picture, AbRam is seen all cuddled up in big brother Aryan's lap.

"Boys night out... @___aryan___," Gauri wrote alongside the picture.

Many netizens showered their love upon the boys but it was their father Shah Rukh's comment that caught everyone's attention.

SRK wrote, "Games are the new 'bonding' force....brothers who play together I guess stay together...."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

