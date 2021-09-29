STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor's 'Ek Villain Returns' to release in July 2022

The new part stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Published: 29th September 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

'Ek Villain Returns' poster

'Ek Villain Returns' poster

By ANI

MUMBAI: Eid 2022 is going to be special for Bollywood fans as the much-awaited thriller 'Ek Villain Returns' will release on the occasion.

Announcing the release date of the film, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote, "Iss baar hero nahi, Ek Villain Returns on Eid 2022. Revenge will be served on 8th July 2022."

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The new part stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ek Villain returns John Abraham Anil Kapoor Tara Sutaria
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp