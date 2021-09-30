STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to release theatrically in June 2022

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film will see Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Published: 30th September 2021

Ajay Devgn in 'Maidaan'

Ajay Devgn in 'Maidaan' (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Ajay Devgn-starrer "Maidaan" is set to open worldwide on June 3, 2022, the film's producer Boney Kapoor announced on Thursday.

Kapoor, who has produced several films including "Mr India", "No Entry", "Judaai", "Wanted" and "Mom", took to Twitter to share the new release date of "Maidaan".

"The unknown true story that will make every Indian proud, 'Maidaan', will be released worldwide in cinemas on 3rd June, 2022," he wrote.

Devgn also shared the news on his Twitter handle and said he is confident that the movie will appeal to every Indian.

"'Maidaan', a story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on 3rd June 2022," he said in the tweet.

The sports drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maidaan" has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of "Badhaai Ho!" fame from a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah.

Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

Kapoor is also serving as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

