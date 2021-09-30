Kartik Aaryan finishes filming for 'Freddy'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan on Thursday said he has completed the shooting of his upcoming film "Freddy".

Billed as a romantic thriller, the movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh of "Veere Di Wedding" fame.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor said the character of Freddy will always stay "like a shadow" with him.

"It's a wrap!! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me. #Freddy will see you at the theatres," he wrote, alongside a series of photos and videos from the wrap-up party of the film.

The shoot for "Freddy", also starring Alaya F, commenced in August.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani's banner Northern Lights Films.

Apart from "Freddy", Aaryan's upcoming films include "Dhamaka", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", and "Captain India".