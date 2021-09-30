STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to release in January

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is a crime drama adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.'

Published: 30th September 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 04:01 PM

A poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest film Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, starring Alia Bhatt, is set to be released in theatres on January 6, 2022.

The crime drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai,' is backed by Bhansali Productions.

The period film features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Bhansali Productions shared the release date of the film on Thursday on their official Twitter handle.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on September 11, 2020.

In January 2021, the makers announced that the movie will be released sometime in 2021 but the release was delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi” also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi.

Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

