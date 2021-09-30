STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Urmila Matondkar mimics Aditya Narayan's expressions from 'Rangeela' on 'Zee Comedy Show'

Urmila Matondkar made everyone laugh out loud as she mimicked a young and notorious Aditya Narayan on the sets of the 'Zee Comedy Show'.

Published: 30th September 2021 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Urmila Matondkar made everyone laugh out loud as she mimicked a young and notorious Aditya Narayan on the sets of the 'Zee Comedy Show'.

After Mubeen Saudagar (as Aamir Khan) and Gaurav Dubey (as Jackie Shroff) performed a spoof act on the film 'Rangeela', Urmila mimicked Aditya's expressions and parts from the 'Rangeela Re' title track.

For the lesser known, Aditya Narayan made his acting debut with the 1995 hit movie 'Rangeela', which also starred Urmila Matondkar. Reliving the memories after 26 years, the actress recalled how the young Aditya was really sweet and she had a great time shooting with him.

As Urmila mentioned: "It was great fun shooting with Aditya for the movie 'Rangeela' when he was a kid, in fact, he didn't give too many retakes. He has been sweet and talented since he was a child."

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urmila Matondkar Aditya Narayan Rangeela Zee Comedy Show
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp