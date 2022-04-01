STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ali Fazal, Tabu jet off to Canada for 'Khufiya' final schedule

Actors Tabu and Ali Fazal have headed to Canada for the final schedule of filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming film 'Khufiya'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Tabu and Ali Fazal have headed to Canada for the final schedule of filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming film 'Khufiya'.

Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi besides the two actors.

News is that the film is going to be wrapped up soon as the cast and crew has already started shooting the last schedule of the film in Canada.

According to a source close to the unit of Khufiya, "The final schedule of the film is set to commence soon. Ali Fazal and Tabu are soon going to leave the country and will start shooting with Vishal sir in Canada. They were meant to do this earlier but due to the Omicron variant wave in January, it was pushed further."

"Joining them will also be Wamiqa Gabbi. As soon as this film shoot wraps up, the film will go into edit and is expected to come out towards end of the year".

'Khufiya' is inspired by true events and based on an espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Khufiya' is a story about Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets.

All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.

