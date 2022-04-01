STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Working with John Abraham isn't like director-actor thing: 'Attack' director Lakshya Raj Anand

Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence.

Bollywood actor John Abraham

By IANS

MUMBAI: Debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand has talked about working with actor-producer John Abraham, whom he knows since his first film as assistant director in the movie 'New York'. The filmmaker says working with the action star isn't like a director-actor thing.

Sharing about working with actor producer John, Raj Anand said: "I have known John since my first film when I was an AD in the movie 'New York'," since then he has seen me grow and he is the most approachable and easiest person to work with.

"What makes it really special with John is he is both actor and Producer on this film, the germ of this idea was created by us together in a room."

The debutant director added, "Working with him isn't like a director actor thing, it's like we are one team. Our main point was to get amazing action scenes, shoot it at a higher scale and give audiences a new way of storytelling."

Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI)

The stellar cast also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer 'Attack'.

It released in cinemas on Friday (April 1).

