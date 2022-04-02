STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Rajkummar Rao's PAN card 'misused' to take loan, actor calls out fraud

The actor claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.

Published: 02nd April 2022

Actor Rajkummar Rao.

Actor Rajkummar Rao (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan on his name.

"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name.

Due to which my cibil score has been affected.

@CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted.

The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

On the work front, Rao will be seen in films like "Hit", "Monica, O My Darling" and "Bheed", all expected to release this year.

Comments

