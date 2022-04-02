STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malaika Arora injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Published: 02nd April 2022 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-model Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries after her SUV met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon, police said.

She has been admitted to a hospital here and kept under observation, family sources said.

The incident took place around 4.45 pm near a food-mall when Arora was returning to Mumbai from Pune, a police official said.

A bus and two cars collided and one of them hit Arora's SUV, he said.

The actor was travelling with her driver and bodyguard.

An MNS leader who was travelling in the same direction took her to Mumbai in his car, the official added.

