STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mrunal Thakur: My parents and cat give me a sense of belonging

Mrunal Thakur is now gearing up for the feature 'Jersey' opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Published: 03rd April 2022 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Mrunal Thakur

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur who recently appeared in the short film 'Jahaan' and is now gearing up for the feature 'Jersey' opposite Shahid Kapoor, says despite all the fame, success, and multiple professional commitments, her only way to maintain her sanity is living with her parents and pet cat.

Starting her career with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan', the actress gained her visibility with films including - 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Ghost Stories', 'Toofan', 'Dhamaka'.

While the short film 'Jahaan' talks about belonging, asked about her sense of belonging as an artist, in conversation with IANS, Mrunal opens up.

Mrunal told IANS: " As artists, we are living with different characters because we are acting them on-screen. The process is quite overwhelming because we are getting into the skin of the character. Then a day comes when the filming gets over and we leave the character. At times that hurts too, emotionally, because sometimes a character impacts the actor."

She continued, " It might just sound insane...the only way to maintain sanity for me is to go back to my home, cutting off from that world. Now that I am doing good work, more than often I am asked why do I still live with my parents, far away from the city, instead of living independently."

"It is only my parents, sibling and my pet cat that gives me a true sense of belonging. I still love playing with my cats and my brother. I still am my father's daughter first, then a celebrity," Mrunal signed off.

'Jahaan' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mrunal Thakur Jahaan Jersey Shahid Kapoor
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp