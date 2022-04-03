Mrunal Thakur: My parents and cat give me a sense of belonging

By IANS

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur who recently appeared in the short film 'Jahaan' and is now gearing up for the feature 'Jersey' opposite Shahid Kapoor, says despite all the fame, success, and multiple professional commitments, her only way to maintain her sanity is living with her parents and pet cat.

Starting her career with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan', the actress gained her visibility with films including - 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Ghost Stories', 'Toofan', 'Dhamaka'.

While the short film 'Jahaan' talks about belonging, asked about her sense of belonging as an artist, in conversation with IANS, Mrunal opens up.

Mrunal told IANS: " As artists, we are living with different characters because we are acting them on-screen. The process is quite overwhelming because we are getting into the skin of the character. Then a day comes when the filming gets over and we leave the character. At times that hurts too, emotionally, because sometimes a character impacts the actor."

She continued, " It might just sound insane...the only way to maintain sanity for me is to go back to my home, cutting off from that world. Now that I am doing good work, more than often I am asked why do I still live with my parents, far away from the city, instead of living independently."

"It is only my parents, sibling and my pet cat that gives me a true sense of belonging. I still love playing with my cats and my brother. I still am my father's daughter first, then a celebrity," Mrunal signed off.

'Jahaan' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.