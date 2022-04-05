STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Juhi Chaturvedi to make  her directorial debut

Although the details of the project are not yet known, social media is abuzz with excitement considering her prolific work as a writer.  

Juhi Chaturvedi

By Express News Service

Screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi, known for her projects like Vicky Donor, Piku and October, is gearing up to make her directorial debut. 

The writer took to social media and posted a picture of her script. She captioned it, “Koshish.” The title of the script was hidden in the post.

A long-time collaborator of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, Juhi made her screenwriting debut with the National Award-winning Ayushmann Khurrana film Vicky Donor.
 

