Actor Mrunal Thakur ready for 'Jersey' release, doesn't fear being typecast

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur, who will be soon seen in cricket drama 'Jersey' opposite Shahid Kapoor, believes that getting typecast in the industry should be the least of worries for an actor.
For her, script selection rests on how relatable or interesting the role that's being offered is, the strengths of that character and most importantly the story being told.
Mrunal said: "For an actor to be cast in films with a great script and a great team backing it is of utmost importance. I don't fear being typecast because I know as an actor what and how I can differentiate the roles I'm essaying."
She explained: "I personally think that to play a similar character can actually pose a good challenge for me, because then it's my calibre as an actor to bring something fresh to the screen."
And she concluded: "I personally feel very blessed and fortunate to get all kinds of roles that come my way. It is about giving your 100 per cent on-screen and leaving the rest for the audience -- and that is exactly what I do.
'Jersey', directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is set to debut in theatres on April 14.
