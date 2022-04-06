STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Made In Heaven Season 2 wraps up 

Sobhita took to her Instagram and shared an animated poster in which she is sitting in her Made In Heaven signature pose.

By Express News Service

Sobhita Dhulipala has wrapped up filming for the second season of the romantic drama series Made In Heaven. The Goodachari-actor shared the news on her social media handles.

Sobhita took to her Instagram and shared an animated poster in which she is sitting in her Made In Heaven signature pose. She wrote, “It’s a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in Heaven! Can’t wait to show you the fire that’s been blazing quietly.”

The series will also star Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

In addition to the series, Shobita has multiple projects coming up in different stages of production, including Ronnie Screwvala’s Sitara, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan (Tamil), the Telugu film Major with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project Monkey Man, directed by and starring Dev Patel.

