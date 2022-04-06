STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikrant Massey-Radhika Apte film Forensic to premiere on ZEE5

ZEE5 will premiere the psychological thriller Forensic starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte.

By Express News Service

ZEE5 will premiere the psychological thriller Forensic starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte. Directed by Vishal Furia, Forensic is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film of the same name. The Hindi version also features Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy in key roles.

In Forensic, Radhika essays Megha Sharma, a police officer in the small town of Mussourie. On the hunt for a criminal, she joins up with Johnny Khanna, a forensic expert played by Vikrant.

“A milligram of DNA can reveal the identity of a person,” Vishal, who recently directed the horror title Chhorri, shared about his new film.

“Forensic is a taut thriller with twists that will surprise and with facts that will shock the viewers. With accomplished actors Vikrant and Radhika at the top of their game and with amazing producers Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut, I have managed to give my best to ensure a thrilling ride throughout.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “Forensic is a psychological thriller with unique character arcs that take you through a myriad of emotions with high adrenalin suspense. We are sure we will see the replication of success in the Hindi version too with audiences being hooked to this edge-of-the-seat drama.” Forensic will premiere on ZEE5 this year.

