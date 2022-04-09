Ayushmann on his lineup: Bringing the best of content that I could find

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels he is 'bringing the best of content' for people to watch on the big screen in 2022 as he has three films lined-up such as 'Anek', 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero'.



Ayushmann says, "I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I'm confident that I'm bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen."



About 'Anek' he says, "My first release of the year, Anek, is a project that's extremely close to my heart and it's a powerful film because it should invoke a sense of patriotism amongst audiences. It will question what it takes to be an Indian above all the divide that the country faces and will emphasise on a hard hitting question - 'what does it take to be called an Indian?'."



On 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero', Ayushmann reveals, "My next Doctor G is a subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner. It's a brilliant subject with a message that will appeal to people's hearts. It is the brand of cinema which has become my identity in movies."



He adds, "Action Hero is super fresh, zany and quirky. I loved exploring this genre for the first time and I know that we have a product that will engage and intrigue cine-lovers across India. Overall, I'm thrilled about the year ahead and want to give audiences quality entertainment along with the freshest content that's novel for the big screen."