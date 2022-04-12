Ishaan Khatter and team wrap up war movie Pippa

By Express News Service

Ishaan Khatter and team have finished filming for Pippa. The film, adapted from the book 'The Burning Chaffees', is the story of Brigadier Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Produced by RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films, the film has a release date of December 9, 2022.

Announcing the wrap, the makers shared a set of stills from the film. In one, Ishaan is seen saluting in uniform; elsewhere, he’s dancing in an army ball.

“Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film,” Ishaan wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa.”

In a prior poster, Ishaan was seen commandeering an PT-76 amphibious war tank (known as ‘Pippa’), which played a major role in the 1971 war.

Pippa was filmed across Amritsar, West Bengal, Ahmednagar and Mumbai. Ishaan is joined in the cast by Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The music is by A.R. Rahman.