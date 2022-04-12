Shahid Kapoor’s cricket drama Jersey to release on April 22 

By Express News Service

Shahid Kapoor’s latest Jersey will now release on April 22. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on April 14. This was the fifth time the movie’s release date was postponed.

It is to be noted that Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast are also getting released this week on April 14 and 13, respectively.

“As a team, we have put our blood, sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on April 22,” said producer Aman Gill. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.