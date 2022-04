By Express News Service

After The Kashmir Files, producers Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, and Abhishek Agarwal will reunite to produce two more films based on “unreported stories from Indian history.” The announcement stated that the films will reveal “two brutally honest stories” from Indian history which will have “spine-chilling truths.”

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits amid rising insurgency in the state. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.