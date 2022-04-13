Dhaakad trailer release date out, Kangana to sport seven looks

By Express News Service

The teaser of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad is out. The film is a spy actioner directed by Razneesh Ghai. It is set to release on May 20, 2022. The trailer of the film is slated to release on Tuesday.

The 81-second teaser introduces Kangana as Agent Agni. The actor drips cool from the opening frames, which get bloodier by the count. We see her slash up enemy guts, lead a gun raid and gouge out eyes. When not wreaking mayhem, Agni trots out in a succession of intriguing disguises.

“Seperating the soul from the body...,” she declares at the end of the teaser. “That’s my business.” According to the makers, Kangana has learned a number of martial art forms and combat techniques to play Agent Agni. S

he is joined in the cast by Arjun Rampal (as the main antagonist Rudraveer), as well as Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee. Dhaakad was filmed across Budapest, Mumbai and Bhopal. The film has been shot by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata (La Vie en rose) and the action has been designed by an international crew.

Talking about the film, Kangana shares, “In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense. When Dhaakad came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine. I’m all for dare-devilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There’s nothing that does it like a good commercial film.”