Ranveer Singh to perform at 2022 IIFA awards 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to enthral the audiences with his performance at the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

The much-anticipated event, to be held on May 20 and 21 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. The announcement was made by the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) in a statement.

Singh, who is the brand ambassador of Yas Island, said he is super thrilled to entertain the viewers with a performance that will be super special.

"The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema - the International Indian Film Academy & Awards, is taking place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and it doesn't get bigger than this! I am looking forward to a 'KHAAS' IIFA experience at Yas because I know that from the hospitality to the awe-inspiring celebrations, it's going to be epic," the 36-year-old actor said.

Besides Singh, actors Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi are also set to perform at the award show.

The IIFA Awards will take place at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.