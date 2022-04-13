STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varun Grover's directorial debut 'All India Rank' goes on floors

Published: 13th April 2022

Varun Grover

Varun Grover (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Noted lyricist and screenwriter Varun Grover on Wednesday announced his directorial debut project, titled "All India Rank".

Grover, also known for his work as a stand-up comic and poet, has written the film, which will be produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil.

Taking to Twitter, Grover announced that "All India Rank" has started filming but didn't reveal the cast details.

"Stolen moments of friendships in a world of 'competition'. My debut feature is now filming," the writer, a graduate from IIT-BHU, wrote alongside the poster of the film.

"All India Rank" will be lensed by cinematographer Archana Ghangrekar and edited by Sanyukta Kaza.

Prachi Deshpande is attached as production designer and Vineet D'Souza as sound engineer.

As a lyricist, Grover has worked on films such as the "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "Ankhon Dekhi", "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Masaan", "Udta Punjab" and "Badhaai Do".

He won the National Award for best lyricist for penning the track "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage" from "Dum Laga Ke Haisha".

Grover wrote Neeraj Ghaywan-directed "Masaan", which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, as well as served as a writer on the hit Netflix series "Sacred Games".

He also runs comedy group Aisi Taisi Democracy with Sanjay Rajoura and Rahul Ram.

