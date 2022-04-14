STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Genelia D’Souza wraps up Mister Mummy  

Genelia D'Souza has wrapped up her shooting schedule for Mister Mummy. The film stars Genelia with her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

Published: 14th April 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Genelia

Actress Genelia

By Express News Service

Genelia D’Souza has wrapped up her shooting schedule for Mister Mummy. The film stars Genelia with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The comedy-drama tells the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children.

It was earlier reported that Mister Mummy had begun shooting in several locations across England. Now, Genelia has concluded her schedule and shared a post with her team members on Instagram stories. “N that’s a wrap for me on Mr Mummy. N this was such a fun crew,” she wrote.

Genelia’s last Hindi film appearance was in Force 2. It’s My Life, a much-older film starring her and Harman Baweja, was released in 2020.

Mister Mummy is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Hectic Cinema Pvt. Ltd. The film is directed by Shaad Ali.

Comments

