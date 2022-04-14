STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranbir-Alia wedding: It's official, Ranbir and Alia are now man and wife

The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The most awaited wedding of the year has attained its pinnacle as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married. The star couple exchanged wedding vows at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends. The star couple, who has been in a relationship for over 5 years, took the plunge into a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in colour coordinated outfits.

While the immediate family members were seen dressed their best in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends complied with the official colour palette of the wedding ceremony and arrived in shades of white and gold. Alia's bestie and possible maid of honour, Akansha Ranjan sizzled in a green saree for the celebrations.

While the ceremony took place indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex of the Vastu residence. The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends and directors.

