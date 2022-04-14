STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urvashi Rautela set to play lead in Hollywood debut 

Actor Urvashi Rautela is making her Hollywood debut in Renata Fonte (working title), co-starring Michele Morrone.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela (Photo | Urvashi Rautela Instagram)

By Express News Service

A source from the team has confirmed that Urvashi will be seen as a lead in the film. Produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes, it will be directed by 365 Days-director Barbara Bialowas.

In Bollywood, Urvashi will be seen in Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda. She is playing the lead in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller, Black Rose, based on the Merchant of Venice, and in the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. The actor is also making her Tamil debut with The Legend. 

