Urvashi Rautela set to play lead in Hollywood debut 

By Express News Service

Actor Urvashi Rautela is making her Hollywood debut in Renata Fonte (working title), co-starring Michele Morrone.

A source from the team has confirmed that Urvashi will be seen as a lead in the film. Produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes, it will be directed by 365 Days-director Barbara Bialowas.

In Bollywood, Urvashi will be seen in Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda. She is playing the lead in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller, Black Rose, based on the Merchant of Venice, and in the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. The actor is also making her Tamil debut with The Legend.