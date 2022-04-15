STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No wedding reception for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, confirms Neetu Kapoor

Hours after Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday, the groom's family members including mother Neetu Kapoor came out to greet the media.

By ANI

MUMBAI: While fans were expecting their favourite stars to gather under one roof for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding reception, the groom's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor confirmed that there would be no post-wedding function.

Hours after Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday, the groom's family members including mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni came out to greet the media.

When asked about the wedding reception, Neetu Kapoor said, "Aap sab khush rehna aur Alia aur Ranbir ko khushiyaan. Wish them all the best. Ho gaya sab kuch. Abhi aap aaraam se so jao (Everything is done. Now you all can sleep in peace)."

As per previous reports, the wedding reception was supposed to be held on April 17.

