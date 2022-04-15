STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Time to work on new film: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri teases 'The Delhi Files'

In a follow-up post, he wrote, '#TheDelhiFiles', hinting at the new film's title but kept his followers guessing about the plot of the movie.

Published: 15th April 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday revealed that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled "The Delhi Files". The filmmaker, whose last film "The Kashmir Files" raked in big numbers at the box office but also courted controversy, shared the news in a post on Twitter.

"I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it's important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film (sic)," Agnihotri tweeted.

In a follow-up post, he wrote, "#TheDelhiFiles", hinting at the new film's title but kept his followers guessing about the plot of the movie.

"The Kashmir Files", which released countrywide on March 11, depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. It featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar.

Though the film was called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors, it performed exceptionally well at the box office by minting over Rs 330 crore. The movie also sparked a debate among political parties after several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, gave it exemption from entertainment tax.

Before "The Kashmir Files", the filmmaker directed "The Tashkent Files" based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966. His other film credits include "Chocolate" and erotic thrillers "Hate Story" and "Zid".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri The Delhi Files The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri next Vivek Agnihotri next movie
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp