Cyrus Sahukar marries longtime actor-girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in Alibaug

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular VJ-host-actor Cyrus Sahukar has tied the knot with his longtime actor-girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in a private ceremony in Alibaug.

Sahukar and Malahara - who have been in relationship reportedly for six years - got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony on Friday in presence of family and close friends. The guests at their wedding included Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Shruti Seth, Samir Kochhar, music composer Ankur Tewari, Gaurav Kapur and Yudhishtir Urs, among others.

Though the newlyweds are officially yet to post pictures from their wedding, their close friends, including Kochhar, Tewari and Seth, shared photographs on their respective social media accounts, with hashtag #Vairus ki shaadi.

In the pictures, Malahara is seen donning a bright red lehenga, while Sahukar wore off-white sherwani with a pink turban. Kochhar posted a photo with the newly married couple and congratulated them.