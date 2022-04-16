STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

R Madhavan is 'proud' after son Vedaant bags silver medal at Danish Open swimming meet

Madhavan's 16-year-old son clocked 15.57.86 in the men's 1500m freestyle event to finish at the second spot on Friday night.

Published: 16th April 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Actor R Madhavan (R) with son Vedaant

Actor R Madhavan (R) with son Vedaant. (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan is thrilled with his son Vedaant's silver medal win at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark. Madhavan's 16-year-old son clocked 15.57.86 in the men's 1500m freestyle event to finish at the second spot on Friday night.

Sharing a video clip from the felicitation ceremony on his Instagram handle, the 51-year-old actor thanked his son's coach Pradeep Kumar and the swimming federation of India for their support. "@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia, and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud," he captioned the post.

Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had also impressed at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year, bagging seven medals -- four silver and three bronze.

At the Danish Open 2022, which is being held in Copenhagen, Denmark from April 15 to 19, top Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash won gold in the men's 200m butterfly. Competing in his first international meet this year, Prakash stopped the clock at 1.59.27 to stand atop the podium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Madhavan Danish Open Vedaant Danish Open swimming meet Vedaant Madhavan
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp