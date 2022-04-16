STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir-Alia wedding: 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot congratulates newlyweds

The Bollywood star couple -- who have been dating for five years -- tied the knot on April 14, in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by close family and friends.

Published: 16th April 2022 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood star Gal Gadot (L) and newlywed star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Hollywood star Gal Gadot (L) and newlywed star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (Photo| Instagram and AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot on Saturday congratulated her co-actor Alia Bhatt, who is set to make her Hollywood debut with her in "Heart Of Stone", on the Indian star's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.

The Bollywood star couple -- who have been dating for five years -- tied the knot on April 14, in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by close family and friends. Two days after her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor at their apartment in Vastu building in Mumbai's Pali Hill area, Bhatt shared a series of photos from their mehendi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Bhatt described her mehendi function as a "dream", with the Kapoor family's surprise dance performance including that of Ranbir.

"The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days...and then there are days like these," she captioned the post.

Commenting on the photos, Gadot wrote, "Congratulations," with a heart emoji. Bhatt (29) is set to make her foray in the West with Netfilx spy thriller film "Heart Of Stone". Tom Harper will be directing the movie from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gal Gadot Ranbir Alia wedding Ranbir weds Alia Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Heart Of Stone
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp