STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Jaideep wraps up shoot for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero  

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has wrapped up the shooting for his part in the upcoming film An Action Hero, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Published: 18th April 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has wrapped up the shooting for his part in the upcoming film An Action Hero, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat, satirical sense of humour, the film follows an artist’s journey both in front and behind the lens. “And… it’s a Wrap for Me. What a Journey for this film. Thank you Guys for all the Love and an Amazing experience.

Thank you for Believing in me. Love you All,” Jaideep posted on his Instagram account while making the announcement. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Zero (2018).

Ayushmann will be seen in the skin of the eponymous action hero. An Action Hero is produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series. The film went on floors in January this year with its first schedule being shot in London.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaideep Ahlawat An Action Hero Ayushmann Khurrana
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp