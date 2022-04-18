Jaideep wraps up shoot for Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero  

By Express News Service

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has wrapped up the shooting for his part in the upcoming film An Action Hero, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat, satirical sense of humour, the film follows an artist’s journey both in front and behind the lens. “And… it’s a Wrap for Me. What a Journey for this film. Thank you Guys for all the Love and an Amazing experience.

Thank you for Believing in me. Love you All,” Jaideep posted on his Instagram account while making the announcement. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Zero (2018).

Ayushmann will be seen in the skin of the eponymous action hero. An Action Hero is produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series. The film went on floors in January this year with its first schedule being shot in London.