Ranveer-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s new poster out

By Express News Service

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a new poster of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar on his Instagram account on Sunday. In the poster, Ranveer can be seen in a new look, sporting a brown sweater and a different hairstyle.

The text on the poster reads, “Jayeshbhai ko ladka hoga ya ladki? (Jayeshbhai will be a father to a boy or a girl?” suggesting that Ranveer’s character in the film would be embracing fatherhood, albeit sooner than expected. “Aapko kya lagta hain? (What do you think?)” Ranveer captioned the post.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is scheduled to release on May 13. Earlier, the film’s release date clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek, but makers of the Anubhav Sinha film shifted their release to May 27.