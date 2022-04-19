STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajkummar-Sanya wrap up HIT - The First Case

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra have finished filming for HIT - The First Case.

Actor Rajkummar Rao (File photo)

By Express News Service

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra have finished filming for HIT - The First Case. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu action thriller of the same name. It is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original.

HIT - The First Case is the tale of a cop on the trail of a missing girl. The mystery thriller is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore. The film is set to release in theatres on May 20, 2022.

Speaking about the film, Rajkummar had earlier shared, “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to this journey with Sailesh and Mr Dil Raju.”

