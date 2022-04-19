STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Thar trailer out : A western thriller starring Anil Kapoor

In Thar, Harshvarrdhan plays an antique dealer who gets caught in a violent plot. Thar combines the aesthetics of classic spaghetti westerns with that of an urgent crime thriller. 

Published: 19th April 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Thar is out. The film, a western set in Rajasthan, stars Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It is written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, with dialogues by Anurag Kashyap.

In Thar, Harshvarrdhan plays an antique dealer who gets caught in a violent plot. Anil portrays a police officer, with a jolly company by his Mr. India co-star Satish Kaushik. The story centres on a chain of deaths in the arid sweeps of the Thar desert. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a bride in distress—a western staple—and is joined by dancer Mukti Mohan in her feature acting debut.

Thar combines the aesthetics of classic spaghetti westerns with that of an urgent crime thriller. The film has been shot by Shreya Dev Dube (Bittu, Cat Sticks). The music is a melange of Morricone tributes and Rajasthani folk.

“Before every project, I try to watch all the great films in that genre,” Anil Kapoor told Cinema Express at the trailer launch. “I saw all the Sergio Leone movies. I love Once Upon a Time in the West, which wasn’t a big success on release. I also like No Country for Old Men by the Coen brothers.”Raj said the film is a stylistic exercise in creating an Indian western, citing films like Sholay (the trailer ends with a reference to Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 hit).

Thar is set to premiere on Netflix on May 6. According to the official synopsis, “The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth...”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Anil Kapoor Thar Trailer
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp