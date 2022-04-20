Anupam Kher meets The Great Khali, tickles funny bone with pictures

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who was recently in the drama film, 'The Kashmir Files, met the former world heavyweight champion, The Great Khali.

The actor shared the pictures of his meeting with the wrestler on his Instagram.

He shared two pictures, one of which shows him standing next to Khali on a chair in order to match upto his height. The actor wrote in the caption, "The ONLY way one can be TALLER than @thegreatkhali is in the next pic #SwipeLeft #Humbled #Honoured #Humoured #KhaliTheGreat."

Earlier, the actor also shared his physical transformation journey recently with his followers through a thought-provoking philosophy. He posted two pictures of himself where his journey to fitness can be seen coming to fruition in the before and after pictures. He wrote in the caption, "Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same."

Sharing an important message in the caption, he continued further, "Being fit doesn't begin in the gym with a dumb bell; it starts with a decision in your head! Today is good day to take that decision! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #YearOfTheBody #BothOfThemAreMe (sic)."