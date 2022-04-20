STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Being an actor has still not settled in my head: Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, who currently awaits the release of her upcoming film 'Runway 34', has talked about her journey in acting in films.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rakul Preet Singh, who currently awaits the release of her upcoming film 'Runway 34', has talked about her journey in acting in films. She said that being an actor has still not settled in her head and that she thinks she has not achieved a lot yet.

The 31-year-old actress made her Telugu and Tamil debut with the bilingual 'Keratam' in 2011. She has gained stardom in Telugu and Tamil cinema with successful films including 'Venkatadri Express', 'Loukyam', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Sarrainodu', 'Dhruva', 'Rarandoi Veduka Chudham', 'Spyder' and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'. Rakul made her Hindi film debut in 2014 with 'Yaariyan' and tasted success with 'De De Pyaar De' in 2019.

Talking about her 11 year acting journey, Rakul in a conversation with IANS said: "I don't look back to begin with because I don't think there is a point in looking back. I am not a person who evaluates 'oh I have come so far' because I still don't think I have achieved alot. I have still a lot more to do.

"Me being an actor has still not settled in my head and I don't want it to settle because I want myself to keep craving for more."

Rakul calls herself a "very greedy actor, who wants to do more."

"I want to do more films, different roles, do the commercial 'naach gana' films, do films like Runway, strike a balance for every audience. So I am a very greedy actor and I just look in the future."

Directed by Ajay Devgn, 'Runway 34' is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

'Runway 34' is reportedly inspired by the true events of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape on August 2015, after facing difficulties to land at Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5.45 in the morning.

The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar, is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with the Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Heropanti 2'.

