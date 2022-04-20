STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every aspect has been a bull's eye: Ranveer Singh on 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Published: 20th April 2022 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. He is happy with the response the film's trailer has received and said that "every aspect has been a bull's eye".

Ranveer says, "I'm thrilled! I am absolutely elated because this is a film with a very specific theme. It has a very relevant and pertinent social message embedded in it but for the most part it is an entertainer and is designed as an entertainer. It is humorous and I am glad that people who are watching the trailer are recognising the fact that it's an entertainer, the fact that it's a colourful, humorous, vibrant clean family entertainer that's for the whole family."

The actor is thrilled with the reactions to the character that he has presented.

"I workshopped deeply with Divyang (Thakkar) to create a very unique and original character, to be in an avatar that I have not been seen in before - the expressions, the body language, the accent, the voice, the gait - just about everything. I am glad that people are appreciating and recognising that particular aspect of it. The reactions have actually exceeded my personal expectations which has left me surprised and I'm really, really happy about that."

Ranveer added: "Every aspect has been a bull's eye. The appeal of the film, the world of the film, the humour of the film, the entertainment value of the film, the character of the film - everything has been recognised by the audience and they are appreciating and specifically commenting on all of these aspects and most of all, the reactions are - 'Oh I can't wait to see Ranveer in this never before seen avatar', which I am thrilled about because this is one of my most special characters that I really, really want to share with people."

"This is a very special story and a very special character. I am just really over the moon with the reactions to the trailer."

A hilarious satire on society 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' famed Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer.

The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.

