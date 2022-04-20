Huma to play chef in the biopic Tarla Dalal

By Express News Service

Huma Qureshi will be playing the role of India’s first home chef Tarla Dalal in the upcoming biopic Tarla. Directed by Piyush Gupta, who has written films like Dangal and Chhichore, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Gautam Ved has co-written the film with Piyush.

Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to be awarded a Padmashree in the culinary skills category in 2007. This is the first time the Hindi film industry will be depicting the true-life story of a chef on screen. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to illustrate Tarla Dalal’s life on screen. Being a foodie myself, the intention is to make this film a treat for all food lovers to gorge on,” said Piyush.

While talking about the late chef and her decision to make a film on Tarla’s life, producer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “Tarla’s story is a lot more than her being an iconic chef. It’s a story about a working mother who single-handedly changed the face of vegetarian cooking in India and paved the way for many such home cooks and startups.”

Actor Huma Qureshi spoke about how Tarla’s recipes bring back memories of her childhood. “Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla‘s homemade mango ice cream,” she said.

