STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Netflix sets premiere date for Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' 

Following the life of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, the film, one of the biggest hits of the year has amassed nearly Rs 130 crores

Published: 20th April 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

A poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest film Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. (File Photo)

A poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest film Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed period drama "Gangubai Kathiawadi" is set to premiere on Netflix on April 26, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The Hindi film, headlined by Alia Bhatt in the title role, was released in cinemas on February 25. Netflix India shared the date announcement of the film's digital release on its official Twitter page.

"Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai. #GangubaiKathiawadi arrives on April 26th," the tweet read. According to a video shared by the streaming platform, the film will also be available in Telugu.

Following the life of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, the film is one of the biggest hits of the year as yet, amassing nearly Rs 130 crore at the box office.

It was the first collaboration between Bhansali, known for films such as "Devdas", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat", and Bhatt.

Based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai", "Gangubai Kathiawadi" was backed by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The film had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Bhansali has also joined hands with Netflix for his pre-Independence set project "Heeramandi", which marks his digital debut. The upcoming series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, of pre-Independent India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi Netflix Alia Bhatt Heeramandi Mafia Queens of Mumbai
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp