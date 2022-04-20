STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah Rukh , Taapsee Pannu star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan, for the first time, is set to star in a Rajkumar Hirani film. Titled Dunki, the film is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

Published: 20th April 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan, for the first time, is set to star in a Rajkumar Hirani film. Titled Dunki, the film is slated to release on December 22, 2023. Taapsee Pannu will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh. It is produced by Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. Stating that he is “extremely happy” to work with the 3 Idiots director, Shah Rukh said, “Rajkumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation. We have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with Dunki. We just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it.”

“For Raju (Hirani), I can become either donkey or monkey,” the superstar added jokingly. Confirming the development, Hirani said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have Dunki mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Expressing her excitement, Taapsee said, “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire.” The film went on floors this April with the next schedule shot extensively in Punjab. 

