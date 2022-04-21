Ajay Devgn, Tabu to star in Kaithi remake 'Bholaa'

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn will be teaming up with Tabu for an action-drama film titled Bholaa, the actor announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The movie is an official remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Tabu will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

Directed by Dharmendra Sharma, the film is slated to release on March 30, 2023. It is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Tseries, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Kaithi, on which Bholaa is based, is a Tamil film released in 2019. It tells the story of Dilli, a former convict, who tries to meet his daughter after getting out of jail. However, his plans are thwarted because of a drug raid planned by an inspector.

Ajay will be next seen in Runway 34, with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh.