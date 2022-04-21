STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn, Tabu to star in Kaithi remake 'Bholaa'

Ajay Devgn will be teaming up with Tabu for an action-drama film titled Bholaa, the actor announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

Published: 21st April 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn will be teaming up with Tabu for an action-drama film titled Bholaa, the actor announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The movie is an official remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Tabu will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

Directed by Dharmendra Sharma, the film is slated to release on March 30, 2023. It is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Tseries, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Kaithi, on which Bholaa is based, is a Tamil film released in 2019. It tells the story of Dilli, a former convict, who tries to meet his daughter after getting out of jail. However, his plans are thwarted because of a drug raid planned by an inspector.

Ajay will be next seen in Runway 34, with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Tabu Bholaa Kaithi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp