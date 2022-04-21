STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daler Mehndi, Kalapini Komkali to perform at Bhakti Sangeet Festival 

The audience will also be treated to a melodious performance by leading exponent of Gwalior Gharana Meeta Pandit and a soul-stirring performance by singer-scholar Madan Gopal Singh.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Popular singer Daler Mehndi, classical vocalist Kalapini Komkali and noted Sufi exponent Madan Gopal Singh are among the nine artistes set to perform at the upcoming 'Bhakti Sangeet Festival' starting Friday.

The three-day festival, organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad and Delhi government's Department of Art, Culture and Languages, will bring together renowned singers to "celebrate the plurality of faith and expressions in devotional music".

"I believe Bhakti music has the power to transform people's lives and help them find peace and contentment in today's stressful times. This music festival has free entry for everyone so that people across Delhi can come to enjoy the soulful music from all across the country," said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a statement.

While the inaugural day of the festival will witness performances by Pune-based Classical vocalist Suranjan Khandalkar and Sufi singer Indira Naik, the star attraction of the second day will be vocalist Komkali -- daughter of the legendary Kumar Gandharva -- and Punjabi pop singer Mehndi, who plans to surprise the audience with the lesser-known aspect of his music -- devotional songs -- on the occasion.

"Devotional music strikes a chord with people who have the pursuit to connect with the creator. This 3-day Bhakti Sangeet festival not only showcases the spirituality of India but also serves as a unique platform to bring together people from different genres of music and unite them. This festival highlights the richness of our culture," said Monica Priyadarshini, secretary, Sahitya Kala Parishad.

The audience will also be treated to a melodious performance by leading exponent of Gwalior Gharana Meeta Pandit and a soul-stirring performance by singer-scholar Madan Gopal Singh. The music gala will conclude with performances of popular artists Prashant and Nishant Malik on Sunday.

