Rohit Shetty teams up with Amazon Prime Video with new series 

The show will have a global release and will be accessible to viewers in 240 countries and territories.

By Express News Service

Rohit Shetty is set to make his entry into the OTT space with his new original series Indian Police Force. The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video and will feature actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, playing a cop.

“Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I have been working on it for years. I am delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am excited to be working with the talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series,” said director-producer Rohit Shetty.

Expressing her excitement to work with Rohit, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Rohit Shetty on his first-ever digital venture with a  story that salutes the selfless service and unwavering commitment of our police forces.

We are certain that this series will further intensify the action-packed cop-verse that Rohit has built over years. We are delighted to welcome actor Sidharth Malhotra into the Amazon Prime Video family as we embark on our journey of creating this action extravaganza.”The series is a collaboration between Rohit Shetty Picturez and Amazon Prime Video.

